Homeowner seeks advice after HOA denies solar installation despite legal protection: 'Their denial is illegal'

Making a major upgrade to your home can be an important decision that requires a lot of careful thought and research. But what happens when the chance to make a decision is taken out of your hands?

One frustrated homeowner took to r/solar in search of advice following their HOA's surprising rejection of their planned solar panel installation.

"Any suggestions on best next steps when the HOA denies an application for rooftop panels? This is in Illinois, which has a Solar Rights Act," the original poster asked.





Illinois' Homeowners' Energy Policy Statement Act protects residents' ability to install solar panels by preventing HOAs from outright banning them. However, HOAs can enforce reasonable restrictions as long as they don't significantly impair the system's operation.

While challenging your HOA can seem scary, you are well within your rights to voice your concern. You could even attempt to change the bylaws, which could make it easier for your neighborhood to have energy-efficient homes.

Down in the comments section of the original poster, many users gave some advice.

"Inform them, in writing, about the relevant laws and penalties and ask them for a response specifically for your legal records going forward," suggested one commenter.

"Contact [your] district State representative. Their denial is illegal," noted another user.

