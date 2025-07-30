Homeowner stunned over HOA's sudden demand about longstanding property feature: 'It's probably not as bad as you think'

"The best thing to do is try and get a rule change to allow it via HOA vote."

Have a nice gardening idea in mind? Maybe a raised garden bed or a cottage garden with native plants caught your mind's eye. If you're one of the 53% of homeowners whose community is managed by a homeowners association, you'd better get it cleared, as one Reddit user is quickly learning.

After receiving a notice that "there are no raised beds allowed in the community," the OP turned to the r/HOA subreddit for advice. The post received many responses, including consolations such as: "It's probably not as bad as you think."

Hopefully, the response post is correct, and the OP will get this ironed out, raised garden bed intact. The thing is, you just never know with HOAs. YouGov determined that of the 53% of homeowners under HOAs, 57% are unhappy with the arrangement.

That's a staggering number, and it's very concerning, especially for homeowners looking to indulge in gardening and native plants. After all, 1 in 3 families now grow their own food to one degree or another, per the National Gardening Association.

It is part of a growing national trend known as the "no-mow movement," a push toward native plants and gardening habits that restore natural landscapes, reduce water use, and draw in pollinators.

Unfortunately, with so many homeowners beneath the umbrella of a homeowners association, indulging in environmentally friendly landscaping or gardening can be a significant struggle.

The same National Gardening Association study also determined that 45% of Americans believe HOAs harm their respective communities.

Producing a food garden that's friendly to the environment, reduces costs, is aesthetically pleasing, and is healthier for everyone can lead to excessive fines, and even a lien on the property.

Homeowners aren't powerless, however, even if the process of dealing with an HOA is careful, meticulous, and often redundant. This is reflected in the comments section of the OP's plea for help and advice.

"Looks like the real issue here is that you installed them without getting the required approval from the Architectural Review Committee," one response pointed out.

Another commenter grudgingly laid out a plan of action: "The best thing to do is try and get a rule change to allow it via HOA vote."

Since the OP's raised garden bed has been in place for half a decade, it's worth the fight, as is the case for many other homeowners throughout the country who find themselves in a similar position.

