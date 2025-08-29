New homeowner left fuming after HOA flouts state law: 'I've been completely and obviously ignored'

A California condo owner has shared their frustration online after claiming, "I've been completely and obviously ignored" by their homeowners association (HOA) when requesting a compost bin, despite a state law requiring one.

The post, shared on Reddit's r/HOA forum, describes multiple attempts to contact the HOA while citing California's SB 1383, a 2022 law that mandates organic waste collection for all residential properties, including multi-unit communities. The post resonated with other residents who have faced similar obstacles in pursuing sustainable home updates.

SB 1383 aims to reduce methane emissions by diverting food scraps and yard waste from landfills. Composting offers a host of additional benefits: it lowers household waste, decreases planet-warming emissions, enriches soil for healthier plants and produce, and can reduce spending on commercial fertilizers. Yet many homeowners still encounter resistance when associations fail to provide basic services that comply with the law.

This issue reflects a broader pattern. Across the country, HOAs have been caught blocking eco-friendly improvements such as rooftop solar panels or replacing traditional lawns with drought-tolerant native plants. These restrictions frustrate homeowners and slow progress toward more sustainable, cost-efficient communities.

Reddit commenters offered a mix of practical and strategic advice.

"Try calling your service provider," one person suggested. "Find out for certain if your association should be participating. If you get to the right person, and it is mandatory, they may be happy for the info and take over from there, contact your HOA, etc."

Another recommended stronger measures by noting "You can hire an attorney for a more formal letter…or you can report them to the regulatory body in California that enforces this law."

Still another encouraged direct involvement in HOA governance. "Ask the board to include it on the next meeting agenda," they said. "Would you volunteer for a committee?"

As climate-focused laws expand, residents advocating for sustainable updates may continue to face resistance from HOAs. Still, these efforts offer tangible benefits: lower emissions, healthier gardens, and long-term savings. Homeowners pushing for compliance aren't just following the law — they're helping their communities adopt practical, environmentally responsible practices.

