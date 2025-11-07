National study finds easy way for American homeowners to cut energy costs: '[The result] indicates significant savings potential on utility bills'

Some estimates suggest a household could save up to $1,000 each year.

Analysis of nearly 18,500 homes across every U.S. state found that households using electricity rather than gas for heating required significantly less energy to achieve indoor comfort.

The study, published in the Energy Policy journal, used machine learning to sift through the 2020 Residential Energy Consumption Survey, the most detailed and current set of data available on household energy use. It discovered that electric heat pumps were by far the most efficient type of heating device, particularly compared to gas furnaces.

"For the average U.S. home, this difference indicates significant savings potential on utility bills," wrote StudyFinds, an online outlet that dug into the new analysis.

In fact, some estimates suggest a household could save up to $1,000 each year on energy bills. That's because heating is by far the largest energy expense in most homes, according to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions. Cooling also doesn't come cheap.

Moreover, since the U.S. grid still relies heavily on dirty fuels, heating and cooling account for around 441 million tons of planet-warming carbon pollution each year.

However, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates that heat pumps can slash electricity use for heating compared to furnaces and baseboard heaters by roughly 50%.

While each home's energy needs are unique, Mitsubishi offers a variety of heat pumps, including easy-to-install mini-splits for those who value design flexibility.

Even though their name may suggest otherwise, heat pumps also do more than just heat your home. They work by moving heat around, so they can keep your living space cool in the summer by transferring heat from inside your home to the outside.

"We had a massive heat wave a few years ago and needed to install A/C but opted for a heat pump so we could get more efficient heating and cooling," one TCD community member shared. "I love that it's fast to cool or heat, super quiet and very efficient."

You may qualify for up to $8,000 off a heat pump under a federal rebate program made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act. However, tax credits for heat pumps expire Dec. 31, and the rebate program will end before 2031 if funding dries up.

Acting now could save you thousands in upfront installation costs. Mitsubishi can connect you with vetted professionals who can help you determine which heat pump is right for your home.

