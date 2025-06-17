  • Home Home

Bargain hunter makes thrilling discovery hidden inside free filing cabinet from Facebook Marketplace: 'I can't imagine'

by Rachel Rear
A delighted Redditor found some surprising hidden treasure in a mundane Facebook Marketplace item and posted about their experience on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"The listing was a moving sale (everything was free.)  I managed to get … a short metal file cabinet to store my art supplies. … Earlier today, I … took a peek at the inside. That's when I … found 3 Altoid tins and a plastic bag with money hidden at the upper part inside. Total: $521."

While it's not every day that someone finds a stash like that in a free item, it's possible. Many people keep cash squirreled away in secret spots.

The cash management company Pivotal Sec Plus explained: "Older individuals often prefer cash because it allows them to see and manage their money directly. They can physically count their bills, distribute them for various expenses, and keep track of their spending without relying on technology." 

Shoppers sometimes find hidden items such as jewelry, historical artifacts, or special features they weren't expecting.

These fortunate finds are extra benefits of thrifting or using online-based consignment companies or communities such as ThredUp or Facebook Marketplace, which already have many advantages, including saving money on wanted and needed items and keeping more useful stuff in circulation and out of landfills.

On Reddit, people congratulated the original poster and shared similar stories.

"We have a family friend whose father-in-law did that. … After he passed they found out he had almost $12 million hidden. It was buried in the ground, taped under cabinets, things like that," wrote one person.

Another said in disbelief: "I know where my last $2 are at all times. I can't imagine misplacing or forgetting about $500."

"My dad (alive) does this. He's told me to look everywhere. He's part squirrel," shared another.

