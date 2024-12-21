Shopper intrigued after uncovering items hidden in antique book purchased from thrift store: 'Love when they come with extra surprises'

"That is such an interesting piece of history."

Browsing the shelves of an antique store can bring exciting treasures. One shopper found a book that was published over 100 years ago with some bonus artifacts between the pages.

Fans of vintage and used items share their best finds with the community on r/ThriftStoreHauls. In one post, a Redditor shared several photos of a book and the bonus antique items found within. "I'm a big fan of old books of all topics, and love when they come with extra surprises," they wrote.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster included four photos. One showed the book title, "Missionary Milestones." In the other photos, viewers can see interesting items from the early 1900s. There is a railroad bank note, a clipping from an article about politics, and a business card for a shoe repair shop. Each item provides an intriguing view into the past.

You can learn a lot of history by checking the shelves of vintage stores or browsing local estate sales. Shoppers have found old cameras and even historic letters from Winston Churchill.









Shopping secondhand gives you opportunities to uncover hidden gems. In addition to the history lessons, thrifters can save money on everyday items. Casual shoppers can save around $100 a year. According to CouponFollow, some people can save nearly $1,800 annually by choosing preloved items.

Redditors were excited by these rare finds and interested in their history.

One commenter was shocked to see such a short phone number on the business card. "That is such an interesting piece of history: a 3-digit phone number!"

"I hope you frame that railroad bank note," suggested another person.

Someone else reminded the OP of the depth of knowledge on Reddit, saying: "So cool! You should show the railroad note to the papercurrency subreddit-they might be able to tell you how much it's worth!"

