Hank Green breaks down the science behind the appliance trend taking over modern kitchens: 'This is absolutely the future'

Science communicator Hank Green (@hankgreen1) has more than 8 million followers on TikTok — and he broadcast his delight and surprise to his viewers when a homeowner revealed their unique home upgrade: a hidden induction stove. The induction trend is taking over kitchens nationwide, and you could get in on the action for as low as $50.

In a short clip, Green reacted to the homeowner's "very cool" induction installation. Instead of the stovetop sitting in plain view for everyone to see, it was nestled under a retractable granite slab. "It does make me feel a little bit like the future's just going to keep on happening," he said.

One reason induction stovetops are garnering so much buzz is that they are much safer than traditional gas cooktops. As Green points out, the secret is right in the name.

An induction range creates energy by "inducing the heat rather than transferring the heat." An electromagnetic field "jiggles the atoms in the pan" to produce heat for cooking food. All in all, in addition to cooking more safely, that means you can cook faster and more efficiently (hello, lower electric bills) without a side of toxic, asthma-linked gas fumes.

While Green doubted whether this homeowner's granite-covered induction range was financially feasible for a lot of people, switching to induction doesn't require a significant investment.

Even though many green tax credits are sunsetting Dec. 31, the federal rebate program for home upgrades will run through 2031 as long as funding lasts.

You could snag up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. If you're a renter or otherwise not ready for a kitchen makeover, plug-in induction burners start at around $50.

"This is absolutely the future of cooktops," Green concludes in his TikTok. "If you're ever going to buy a cooktop, I suggest you get and try an induction cooktop. You don't need to get one that's built into a countertop."

"I bought a 60 dollar portable induction," one commenter shared. "I prefer it over the gas stove."

