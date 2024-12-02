Shopper surprised after discovering value of $2 necklace purchased at thrift store: '[It] turned out to be genuine'

One thrifter found a cache of jewelry and a cute kerosene lamp to add to their collection while shopping.

The thrifting community on Reddit is a fun place to discuss your latest score and find inspiration to keep checking the secondhand shelves. In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor shared photos of several pieces of jewelry and a cute oil lamp.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: iStock

The OP shared two photos of their lucky purchases. The first showcases half a dozen pieces of jewelry. There are three necklaces, two pairs of earrings, and a cute dragonfly pendant. The OP added, "[The] top right necklace turned out to be genuine opal and ruby for only $2."

The second photo shows a lovely glass lamp in a beautiful shade of light blue. The poster says, "The baby blue kerosene lamp I think is the most beautiful in my collection."









Shopping for preloved items is one of the only ways you are likely to find deals like this on everything from kitchen appliances to designer clothes. As this post shows, you can even sometimes find genuine jewelry. Some shoppers have been lucky enough to score 14-karat gold and pearls.

Thrifting is also a cost-effective way to be a little gentler on the planet. Swapping out just a few purchases of new clothing each year for secondhand items can save you around $100 annually. A study from CouponFollow found that people who thrift regularly can save around $1,800 a year.

The supportive folks on Reddit were impressed with these thrifted items.

"Ahh, great haul — that necklace is beautiful," one person wrote.

Another jewelry lover gave some advice, saying: "Amazing!! I believe opal shouldn't be worn daily, though, because it absorbs humidity from your skin, which ruins the stone!"

"Those earrings are soooo cute!" someone else added.

