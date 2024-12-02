  • Home Home

Shopper surprised after discovering value of $2 necklace purchased at thrift store: '[It] turned out to be genuine'

"That necklace is beautiful."

by Kelsey Kovner
"That necklace is beautiful."

Photo Credit: iStock

One thrifter found a cache of jewelry and a cute kerosene lamp to add to their collection while shopping.

The thrifting community on Reddit is a fun place to discuss your latest score and find inspiration to keep checking the secondhand shelves. In a post on r/ThriftStoreHauls, one Redditor shared photos of several pieces of jewelry and a cute oil lamp. 

"That necklace is beautiful."
Photo Credit: Reddit
"That necklace is beautiful."
Photo Credit: iStock

The OP shared two photos of their lucky purchases. The first showcases half a dozen pieces of jewelry. There are three necklaces, two pairs of earrings, and a cute dragonfly pendant. The OP added, "[The] top right necklace turned out to be genuine opal and ruby for only $2."

The second photo shows a lovely glass lamp in a beautiful shade of light blue. The poster says, "The baby blue kerosene lamp I think is the most beautiful in my collection."




Shopping for preloved items is one of the only ways you are likely to find deals like this on everything from kitchen appliances to designer clothes. As this post shows, you can even sometimes find genuine jewelry. Some shoppers have been lucky enough to score 14-karat gold and pearls

Thrifting is also a cost-effective way to be a little gentler on the planet. Swapping out just a few purchases of new clothing each year for secondhand items can save you around $100 annually. A study from CouponFollow found that people who thrift regularly can save around $1,800 a year.

Watch now: Furniture company explains why it only produces trend-proof styles

The supportive folks on Reddit were impressed with these thrifted items. 

"Ahh, great haul — that necklace is beautiful," one person wrote

Another jewelry lover gave some advice, saying: "Amazing!! I believe opal shouldn't be worn daily, though, because it absorbs humidity from your skin, which ruins the stone!"

🗣️ What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

🔘 Cheaper clothes 🤑

🔘 Trendier items 😎

🔘 Reduced environmental impact 🌎

🔘 I don't thrift 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Those earrings are soooo cute!" someone else added.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x