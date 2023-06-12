Heat pump sales are booming across the country — but is there a hidden cost?

You can expect to pay between $100 and $200 a year to ensure it’s running smoothly.

Heat pumps are becoming increasingly popular across the country as a way to seriously slash your energy bills and carbon pollution at the same time.

Because heat pumps are between three and five times as energy-efficient as old-school heating and cooling systems, you can expect to save hundreds of bucks every year. But what are the other costs of owning a heat pump?

How often do you need to service a heat pump?

Fortunately, you won’t need to repair your heat pump very often. According to Forbes, heat pumps are relatively low-maintenance. You’ll likely need to have them serviced at least once a year, per the Department of Energy, to ensure that they’re operating at peak performance.

And if you want to ensure things are running smoothly, regularly check and clean the heat pump’s filters and coils. On top of this, keep leaves and other debris away from the heat pump.

According to the Department of Energy, if you make sure your heat pump is clean and well-maintained, it could increase its efficiency by up to 25%. That could translate to a serious change in your heating and cooling bills.

How expensive is heat pump maintenance?

Of course, the actual amount of money you spend on heat pump maintenance will depend on the system you have. But you can expect to pay between $100 and $200 a year to ensure it’s running smoothly, according to Forbes.

However, this is a small price to pay, considering that you could save nearly $855 a year in heating costs if you upgrade from a propane furnace.

How can you avoid heat pump repair costs?

Heat pumps can break down for a variety of reasons. A common one is overheating, which can be caused by faulty installation or poor maintenance. Another reason for a heat pump to break is water damage. This can occur if the system isn’t properly sealed or if it’s not maintained regularly. Heat pumps are designed to function with wet weather, but when water gets into the wrong places in a heat pump, it can lead to a breakdown. In some cases, water damage can lead to mold growth, which can cause even more problems.

So, if you have a heat pump in your home, keeping it in good working order is essential to ensure that it’s running at its peak performance. Luckily, there are plenty of ways to care for your heat pump so you can avoid costly repairs and keep your home warm and cozy all winter — and yes, despite the name of the device, cool things off in the summer.

