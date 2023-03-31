Homeowner discovers creative solution to deal with their HOA’s heavy-handed trash disposal rules: ‘No smell’

“Any ideas on how I can create hidden compost facilities that won’t bug the neighbors?”

As any tenant knows, messing with the HOA of a building is not a good idea.

However, one Redditor found themself looking for a creative solution to a strict “no composting” rule. This user wanted compost for their garden, but the building wouldn’t allow it. So they turned to the internet for advice.

In this viral thread, the Redditor posed the question, “I have a 1/4 of an acre in a subdivision. I’m building two 4′ x 8′ square foot gardens this spring, and I want a good source of compost to fuel the garden in the future. Any ideas on how I can create hidden compost facilities that won’t bug the neighbors? Thanks!”

Home composting is an excellent practice for a garden for a number of reasons. It creates a nutrient-rich soil amendment that can improve the health and productivity of garden plants.

Compost is a natural fertilizer that contains a balanced mix of essential nutrients, including nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium. These nutrients are released slowly over time, providing a steady supply of food for plants.

It’s also a great way to improve soil health, as it increases fertility, water-holding capacity, and drainage. The organic matter in compost encourages the growth of beneficial microorganisms that help to break down organic matter and create a healthy soil ecosystem.

On top of those benefits, compost is an inexpensive alternative to store-bought fertilizers and can help you reduce the amount of organic waste that ends up in landfills.

Commenters on the post had a lot of ideas for how to get around the HOA rule.

One suggestion was to “Create a lasagna bed, with layers, once a week add your household compost, then layer it immediately with leaves/hay. Or get an earthworm bin for your house or garage.”

Others seemed to agree about earthworm composting, writing, “I know others have mentioned it but I’m smack in the middle of the burbs and love my worm bin. No smell, great end product.”

With all this great advice, composting under the radar couldn’t be easier.

