Shopper stunned after stumbling across multiple pairs of Gucci shoes in local Goodwill: 'What a find'

Thrift stores offer smart, savvy consumers the opportunity to wear posh and pricey fashions for a fraction of the cost.

Gucci horse-bit loafers, preppy-inspired shoes with a timelessly classic 1950s style, retail for about $990 — far outside the fashion budget of most people.

So, you can imagine one thrifter's delight upon discovering two pairs in their size for just $90 total.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The lucky thrifter found the ostrich and light brown loafers at a Goodwill and posted the steal of a deal to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

The thrifter's photos show the tops and bottoms of the shoes, in excellent condition, with price tags that read $39.99 and $49.99.



By joining the thrifting trend, you can save a lot of money on wearables and household items while showing off your style and keen eye for bargains. Beyond iconic footwear to complete your favorite outfits, thrift stores are also treasure troves for high-end bicycles, upscale cooking appliances, and designer handbags in perfect condition.

When you shop at thrift stores, you also help the planet by keeping unwanted stuff out of landfills, where they release toxic gases as they break down and rot away. An estimated 85% of clothes end up burned or in landfills, and 60% of newly manufactured clothing comes from unrecyclable plastic-based fabrics.

Meanwhile, secondhand shopping is on the rise — increasing by about 11% annually and expected to reach a market of $350 billion globally by 2028, according to Retail Dive. This is excellent news for fashion enthusiasts and environmentalists alike.

Redditors were drooling with envy over the original poster's loafers and full of congratulatory comments about this thrift store find.

"Gawd the ostrich ones!" one user wrote.

Another commented, "Gorgeous!!!"

"What a find," someone else added. "Congrats dude."

