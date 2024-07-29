Expert gardener shares easy harvest tip to get more herbs from your plants: 'I'm learning so much'

"These tips help me keep an herb garden well maintained and productive at the same time, all without taking a whole lot of work."

An experienced gardener took to TikTok to demonstrate how to increase your herb haul with a few simple practices. Through the proper harvesting and shaping of basil, thyme, and garlic chives, anyone can grow their garden and take in a more bountiful harvest, ensuring healthy growth and healthy meals.

The scoop

In this video from Epic Gardening (@epicgardening), the creator, Kevin Espiritu, shares an easy tip for better maintenance of three different types of producing plants. These practices don't require any equipment outside of clippers.

♬ original sound - Epic Gardening @epicgardening Here's how to harvest #herbs and get MORE from your plants. Basically, it all boils down to understanding how that particular herb develops new growth. In the case of basil, it tends to have a main stem that produces side shoots that help the plant bush out. By harvesting just above those side shoots, you'll encourage more bushy growth. Harvest BELOW and you have a weird dying stick floating at the top of your basil. For plants like chives or green onions, the lawnmower technique works well. Just cut a few inches off of the top, making sure not to cut into the central growth point too far down on the plant. For herbs like thyme and oregano, they tend to 'creep' along the surface of the soil and they're quite prolific, so it's hard to go wrong. But we like to cut stems down to the base to keep the plant a bit more manicured, then re-root the tips of those cuttings if we want more of that #herb

"These tips help me keep an herb garden well maintained and productive at the same time, all without taking a whole lot of work," he said.

First, he covers thyme. Panning out from the center of the plant to the rugged edges, Espiritu points out that "as thyme grows, the stems actually put roots down on the surface." He says that these smaller stems are the ones gardeners should be harvesting.

He cuts one of them near its base and proceeds to strip the leaves off the bottom half. By leaving the top half untouched, he is able to replant the sprig so that it might take root and regenerate.

Next, he covers basil. "The idea with basil is to harvest as much as you need while shaping the plant at the same time," he said.

Espiritu recommends cutting a stem right above two sets of leaves. This way, when the plant grows, it can sprout to the left and to the right. This rounded shape allows for a better rate of regeneration — and more herbs for your kitchen.

For the final tip, he moves on to garlic chives and demonstrates the importance of leaving the base of the plant untouched. "It's better to trim it like a hedge," he said.

Instead of pulling a section of the plant out of the soil, he cuts a bunch a few inches from the bottom. This protects the growing center of the plant and allows for easy regrowth.

How it's helping

Growing your own food has been shown to produce healthier outcomes in the kitchen, and hacks such as this one make it easier for those who are just getting started to be successful. Not only is eating the food you grow good for your body, but it also leads to improved mental health outcomes.

Of course, those who grow their own food are helping bring down climate-warming pollution. Growing ingredients right in your own backyard eliminates the emissions that come with a trip to the store, the shipping of the product, and all the warming that comes with industrialized agriculture in the first place.

What everyone's saying

Folks in the comments were excited about these tips and clamoring for more.

"I'm learning so much from you!" one user wrote. "Love your videos! Thanks!"

"Regenerative is the key," another said. "Thank you for sharing!"

