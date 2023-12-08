Determined homeowners take matters into their own hands in order to demolish part of lawn: ‘If the city destroys it…’

“We honestly have no idea if these plants will grow or if the city is just going to come and mow it all down.”

Have you ever heard of a “hell strip?” You may have one in your very own front yard. However, it’s much less devious than it sounds.

TikTokers Stephen and David (@renovationhusbands) identified their nearby hell strip, which is a nickname for a section of grass between the sidewalk and the street that may be a bit plain to look at, or even a neighborhood eyesore like theirs.

On the no-parking portion of the grassy strip, they added dry, tolerant, salt-resistant plants that were native to their area in New England.

“We honestly have no idea if these plants will grow or if the city is just going to come and mow it all down, but it’s a risk we’re willing to take,” the voiceover explains, inviting viewers to follow their journey of turning their hell strip into something beautiful.

Rewilding your yard with native plants is an environmentally friendly way to cut down on the costs of water, fertilizer, pesticides, and weed control typically needed for maintaining a traditional grassy lawn.

Native plants adapted to their specific regions over time, allowing them to endure harsh conditions such as local weather patterns and pests better than invasive plants.

If you’re interested in learning more about the fabulous flora that can help your local ecosystem thrive, check out our handy rewilding guide for a deep dive into introducing native plants to your home and the multitude of benefits it can offer your wallet and the planet.

Commenters adored the TikTokers’ use of native plants and shared their tips and tricks for local botanical beautification.

“In my city, it is called Boulevard Gardening, and residents are encouraged to adopt a section and make it pretty!” one TikTok user wrote.

“Former Parks Board Member Here: Your city may have infrastructure for the urban canopy, you might be able to get a free tree for that row!” another user chimed in.

“If you put the state flower (which is usually protected) they will not be allowed to mow it down,” one user suggested, which the original TikTok posters find to be a “genius” idea.

