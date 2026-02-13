New study reveals which ultra-efficient home tech could dramatically reduce homeowners' electric bills: 'Savings of about … $1,039 a year'

The authors of the report have proposed a six-pillar plan to "future-proof" the energy system.

A new study revealed that a simple swap could collectively save British Columbians millions per year on electric bills. Clean Energy Canada conducted the analysis and discovered that heat pumps would deliver a whopping $675 million in savings to B.C. residents while helping protect them from worsening climate impacts, including more extreme heat days.

"For individual households, this translates to savings of about $358 a year for those currently on natural gas heating with standalone air conditioning, and $1,039 a year for those currently on electric resistance heating with standalone air conditioning," the think tank wrote.

As the study's analysis demonstrates, installing an energy-efficient HVAC like a heat pump is one of the best ways to ensure comfort while protecting yourself from rising energy costs. TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you understand your options and slash your energy bills by up to 50%.

Of course, successfully implementing a wide-scale transition without leaving anyone behind would require a unified front. As such, the authors of the report, More for Less, have proposed a six-pillar plan to "future-proof" British Columbia's energy system.





These pillars include removing upfront cost barriers; building new energy-efficient, electrified homes; making heat pumps the go-to replacement for heating and cooling; educational campaigns to boost consumer confidence; expanding access for vulnerable residents; and mandating that utilities prepare for an electrified future to keep infrastructure costs down.

The plan would also improve air quality by eliminating 3.5 megatonnes of carbon pollution each year — the equivalent of removing more than 800,000 gas-guzzling vehicles from the road.

"With a coordinated effort to empower this switch, the province can leverage the transformative power of clean technologies to deliver lasting affordability, comfort, and climate resilience for all British Columbians," Clean Energy Canada concluded.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

You don't have to wait for your city to enact a heat pump adoption plan to start saving on energy bills. TCD has resources to get you started on your journey right now.

