Plumbers share honest takes about heat pumps after homeowner considers upgrade: 'Some are just trash designs'

Instead of generating heat like traditional water heaters, heat pump water heaters pull ambient energy from the air to heat water.

Finding the most efficient appliances for your home can be a daunting process, but the extra research could pay off big time by curbing your monthly energy costs.

That's why one homeowner took to the r/askaplumber subreddit to find out more about heat pump water heaters after their gas-fired unit started to leak.

The California resident explained that they initially asked a local plumber about upgrading from their fuel-powered model to an electric heat pump, but the installer ultimately advised against the high-tech system.

Modern heat pump water heaters function similarly to air conditioners. Instead of generating heat like traditional electric-resistance or gas-fueled water heaters, heat pump water heaters pull ambient energy from the air and use it to heat water.

In turn, heat pump water heaters are incredibly efficient, with some models being over 390% more efficient than conventional units. This level of efficiency can add up to big savings on your utility costs over the lifetime of the system.

However, despite the enormous benefits of heat pump water heaters, there is still some misinformation online and among contractors about how well they work.

Luckily for the original poster, commenters quickly shared their tips and testimonials about the ultra-efficient upgrade.

"We've been happy with ours in Washington State," one user wrote after five years of owning their heat pump water heater.

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Another user chimed in that, similar to any other home appliance, heat pump water heaters can be a worthwhile upgrade, but you have to choose your brand and installer carefully.

"Sounds like you have a great place to install a heat pump water heater," they wrote. "What I don't like about them? Some are just trash designs."

The original poster added in a comment that they also have solar panels on their home. By using energy captured from the sun to power a heat pump water heater, this homeowner could heat their water for much less than relying on the grid.

"Also, it appears that our electricity provider has a $700 rebate for qualifying units right now," the OP added.

With solar panels and the local rebates, it looks like ditching the gas-powered unit for a modern heat pump could be a valuable investment for this homeowner.

If this person's story is inspiring you to make the switch, take a look at the smart heat pump water heaters from TCD's partner Cala.

Cala water heaters were designed with intelligent technology that learns your water usage habits in order to ensure you have hot water exactly when you need it. It also analyzes when your electricity rates are cheapest to save you as much money as possible.

Upgrading to a Cala unit from a traditional electric resistance water heater can save you up to $767 in just one year.

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