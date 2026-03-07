Appliance expert reveals how much next-gen water heaters can reduce energy bills: 'This [unit] is 390% more efficient'

An appliance expert took to YouTube to share the benefits of switching to a more energy-efficient water heater.

The Electric Home Show (@ElectricHomeShow) posted a video reviewing a new heat pump water heater and raved about its efficiency. Host Aaron Stash noted that the heat pump costs around $10 a month to operate, which is less than an on-demand gas-powered water heater, and it is also highly efficient.

"This is 390% more efficient in how it uses energy to produce hot water," he said. "I can honestly say this is cheaper for us to operate than our previous on-demand gas water heater."

He pointed out that the household has never run out of hot water, and they keep it on heat pump-only mode to maximize its efficiency.

The video highlighted the benefits of switching to a heat pump water heater. If you're looking to make the switch, consider a Cala smart heat pump for your home. Since it doesn't rely on electric resistance or natural gas flames to heat your water, it does so far more efficiently than any traditional model would.

Heat pumps pull heat from the air around them and use it to heat your water. As a result, they require less electricity and no natural gas to run, making them far more efficient. They are also safer for your home than a traditional water heater.

But Cala takes things a step further. The company's customizable smart heat pump systems track when you use the most hot water to ensure you always have it when you need it. The tech also analyzes when the electricity needed to run it is the cheapest to make sure you're saving the most money possible on your hot water.

In fact, a Cala water heater can save you $179 a year over a gas-powered water heater and $767 a year compared to an electric resistance one.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"Overall, two thumbs up," he said.

Commenters were thankful for the review.

"Nice, I been looking for a upgrade," one said, "We plan to de-gas our house maybe only have duel fuel furnace/heat pump. I been holding cuz we are also in the Chicago area, and it gets really cold here. But since you're also in the Chicago area I'm not too worried anymore."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.