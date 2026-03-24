Master plumber reveals how next-gen water heaters can reduce your power bills

"These things make hot water, and they do it very, very efficiently."

A master plumber took to YouTube to dispel some myths surrounding efficient heat pump water heaters.

Rheem Water Heating (@rheemwater) shared a video from Mike Henry, a master plumber and certified technician, extolling the virtues of the cutting-edge technology.

Henry explains that heat pump water heaters essentially function like air conditioners; when you need hot water, they pull air from the room they're in, removing heat from the air by heating refrigerant, which transitions from a liquid to a gas. A compressor then compresses the refrigerant, further heating it.

The heated refrigerant moves through tubing that surrounds the water tank, heating the water with a heat source "that we didn't really spend a whole bunch of money to create," Henry explains. That heat then warms the water in the tank, giving you hot water when you need it.

Heat pump water heaters are an incredible way to save money on your monthly energy bill, as they're far more efficient at heating water than traditional water heaters. The system Henry describes is more efficient and effective for heating water than a traditional one, and a Cala smart heat pump water heater takes that efficiency to the next level.

Its unique, customizable systems will track when you use hot water the most to make sure you always have it exactly when you need it. It will also heat that water at times when energy is the cheapest, to maximize your savings.

In fact, Cala can save you $179 a year over a natural gas water heater and $767 a year compared to an electric resistance heater.

Henry explains that a common misconception among plumbers when it comes to heat pumps is that if something goes wrong with the refrigerant system, they'll have to replace or fix it, which they're not qualified to do. But Henry notes that the refrigerant and compressor systems on heat pumps are incredibly reliable, and if the system fails, the whole heat pump would need replacing anyway.

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"These things make hot water, and they do it very, very efficiently," Henry said. "Very little money to basically do the same thing we were doing for the last 100 years."

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