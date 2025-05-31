Appliance expert reveals which home upgrade can shave $300 off your electric bills: 'These … can use up to 63% less energy'

  • Home Home

by Laurelle Stelle
Photo Credit: iStock

When it comes to saving money on your power bill, there are a lot of small steps you can take around your home. However, the real savings come from investing in an equipment upgrade. 

The scoop

While it might seem counterintuitive, Consumer Affairs recently broke down the math that makes a heat pump water heater thousands of dollars cheaper than a traditional one in the long run.

"Electric water heaters account for an average of 18% of your electricity costs, according to the Department of Energy," explained Jonathan Trout at Consumer Affairs. 

"A heat pump water heater is a more efficient option," Trout continued. "As Sarah Widder, formerly of the DOE's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, explained, these pump water heaters can use up to 63% less energy than traditional electric water heaters."

That reduced energy usage shaves about $330 per year off your energy bills for a family of four, Trout continued. Since a typical heat pump water heater lasts 13 to 15 years, that's around $4,000 to $5,000 in energy savings.

A typical 50-gallon heat pump water heater found at Lowe's cost $1,950, while a comparable electric water heater cost $560, but the initial higher cost is more than worth it in the long run.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

A heat pump water heater will also last longer than a traditional model's eight to 12 years, so it's a good return on investment. Not only that, but the Inflation Reduction Act offers incentives to help Americans afford eco-friendly appliances like these.

If you intend to take advantage of the IRA's benefits, acting sooner than later may be advisable. President Trump has outlined plans to push for an end to the financial incentives, although any changes would require an act of Congress.

How it's helping

Besides saving homeowners money, improving the energy efficiency of your home is good for the environment. It means you're causing less air pollution in the long run, which means less heat-trapping gas in the atmosphere and less overheating of the Earth. 

If you go from a gas water heater to a heat pump water heater, the change is even more dramatic, since gas produces air pollution directly, while an electric appliance can run partially or fully on clean energy.

If you want to maximize your positive impact, you can choose a smart water heater from a brand like Cala. These don't just use less energy to heat your water; they also learn your schedule to heat water only when you need it, so they make less hot water in total throughout the day. This saves even more energy, maxing out your savings and minimizing pollution. 

What everyone's saying

Consumer Affairs shared a positive comment from a reviewer in Canada. "Have been running it on heat pump only mode for two weeks now and have experienced consistent hot water," they said. "Just fantastic and our natural gas bill has dropped significantly."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

