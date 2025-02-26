The government wants to give homeowners in this area $400 to upgrade their inefficient water heaters — here's how to get paid

"Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

It's time to ditch your old water heater. Homeowners in Virginia can earn hundreds of dollars for a new, energy-efficient heat pump water heater.

TakeCharge recently reported that any Appalachian Power residential electric customer residing in Virginia can earn up to $400 when they purchase an Energy Star-certified heat pump water heater.

With a heat pump water heater, homeowners can save money while reducing their environmental impact. In fact, after making the switch, homeowners can save $1,000 on yearly energy bills.

Compared to traditional water heaters, heat pump water heaters utilize less energy and are, therefore, more efficient. Efficiency means less money wasted and less pollution generated.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can upgrade their homes and make eco-friendly changes at a lower cost.

For homeowners looking to make the switch, Cala's heat pump water heaters are a good place to start. With Cala's smart heat pump water heaters, homeowners can get an efficiency of up to 500%. Its highly customizable smart heat pumps help homeowners significantly cut down on their energy bills while maximizing the comfort of their homes by heating up water exactly when it's needed.

Moving forward, it's best to take advantage of these rebates sooner rather than later. President Trump has announced he intends to remove these subsidies, though it's important to note this move would ultimately require an act of Congress. As a result, upgrading now could save you hundreds of dollars down the line.

Homeowners across the U.S. have already made the switch and have shared their positive experiences online.

"Our AC broke in the summer and instead of replacing it, we upgraded to a super-efficient heat pump," wrote one TCD reader from Wisconsin. "Can't wait to slap some solar on and get both heating and cooling for free!"

