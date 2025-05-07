Tired of cold showers and high energy bills? An ultra-intelligent water heater could be the solution to your problems

"There is also a giant prize here for consumers who get to stop throwing away their money."

Heat pump water heaters are all the rage and gaining major attention for making homes more eco-friendly and offering long-term money-saving benefits.

While standard heat pump water heaters are designed to begin heating water when the tank gets cooler, a new product offers customizable options to ensure you get the best shower or sink experience possible.

The scoop

Cala, a young tech company, has released a water heater with settings on the pump that can be tailored to your personal preferences.

For instance, if your priorities are keeping costs down and reducing carbon pollution, the water heater will work toward those goals, which can be adjusted anytime. It also learns your water usage habits by using a "flow sensor" and, in response, optimizes its ability to heat your water as needed.

The time is now to invest in sustainable products such as heat pump water heaters. With the Inflation Reduction Act, massive tax breaks are available for HPWHs, solar panels, electric vehicles, and more. Cala's heat pump water heater qualifies for these incentives, and potential savings can be calculated using a tool from Rewiring America.

How it's helping

The upfront cost of a Cala HPWH is more than your average natural gas heater, but its operating cost can be thousands of dollars less than for gas, oil, or standard electric water heaters.

Beyond cost savings, heat pump water heaters have a significantly smaller carbon footprint than other options. According to the New Buildings Institute: "Replacing your water heater with a HPWH today can save more than 2,000 pounds of CO2 emissions annually. … That's the CO2 equivalent of growing more than 17 trees for 10 years."

What everyone's saying

Tom Ferguson, managing partner at Burnt Island Ventures, a climate-focused investment firm, shared his thoughts on Cala's innovation. Ferguson wrote on BIV's website, "It empowers homeowners to integrate water heating into their homes … through capabilities like minimizing their greenhouse gas emissions."

Not only does a heat pump water heater come with environmental upsides, but the savings are worth the switch toward a smarter home.

"There is also a giant prize here for consumers who get to stop throwing away their money," Ferguson added.

While the Trump administration has repeatedly mentioned rolling back IRA incentives for energy-efficient home products, these changes have not yet occurred. Any revisions would need to go through Congress. Still, it is best to take advantage of the available credits while they remain in place.

Cala heat pump water heaters are ready for reservations and expected to be delivered in 2025.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.