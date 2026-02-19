Homeowner shares candid review after ditching gas furnace for high-tech heat pump: 'Despite the 2 degree weather outside'

If you live in a region that experiences every season to the fullest, wintertime can certainly test your home's HVAC system.

For one homeowner, a cold snap encouraged them to monitor their heat pump to see if it was still working properly. They then shared the results with the r/heatpumps community.

Not only did they stay nice and toasty, but their system also hardly broke a sweat to bring the warmth.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit

"Mitsubishi system is working great to keep a nice 69 degrees F inside despite the 2 degree weather outside. Getting 100 degrees from the supply right over the air handler," the original poster wrote. "Three-ton system is only pulling about 3.5 kW to do that. No regrets switching from gas."

During winter, heating systems can run for long periods to bridge the gap between frigid outdoor temperatures and the desired temp inside your home. This can cause a traditional furnace to use more energy, driving up your monthly bills.

Upgrading your HVAC system is one of the best ways to lower those energy bills while still fighting off Old Man Winter. Trusted brands such as Mitsubishi make it easy to find the right efficient HVAC option for every home, including cost-effective mini-split systems.

In the comments, a number of users shared their own experiences with heat pumps, including the same HyperHeat system used by the original poster.

"Hyperheat going strong at -14F in New York's Adirondacks. Don't have my heat coil wired in yet," one person wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

A second user added, "We were at -21 degrees C this morning. My hyperheat had no issues all day."

"I've quoted/installed dozens of Hyper-heat systems over the last 2 years. Happy to be sitting home with none of those customers calling or emailing me with problems. When sized and designed correctly, they perform," a third user noted.

While staying warm in winter can be the No. 1 priority for many homeowners, it can be complicated to find the right HVAC installer and understand which system is best for you and your home.

Mitsubishi offers an assortment of tools to help you find an efficient system at a good price. It can also connect you with trained professionals in its trusted network who will help you install your new HVAC system.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.