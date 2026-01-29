US lawmakers spark backlash with proposal that could lead to higher energy bills: 'Families are struggling'

Homeowners can still find ways to protect themselves.

The U.S. House of Representatives just passed a bill that could make utility cost challenges even harder for millions of families living in manufactured homes, which already face some of the highest energy costs in the country.

What's happening?

Earlier this month, the House passed the Affordable Housing Over Mandating Efficiency Standards Act — also known as the Affordable HOMES Act, Grist reported.

In 2007, Congress entrusted the Department of Energy with setting new standards. In 2022, the department implemented requirements for more insulation and reduced air leaks, but these have been postponed.

As written, the bill revokes the DOE's standards and prohibits revisions. Without these codes, the only standards for manufactured homes are those set by the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

However, those codes are outdated. HUD's codes haven't been updated since 1994, and they enforce weaker standards compared to the DOE's.

Why is the Affordable HOMES Act important?

HUD's minimal standards would allow manufacturers to lower construction costs for new mobile homes by cutting corners on insulation, air sealing, and other home energy-efficiency improvements.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Cutting back on home improvements like these could lead to higher utility bills — a burden many families in manufactured homes are already struggling with. The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy estimated that the bill would raise a mobile home's annual energy bills by up to $475.

DOE's standards aimed to reduce pollution in residential buildings and improve their energy efficiency. By revoking these standards, the bill can increase air pollution from residential energy use, making these homes unhealthy and uncomfortable.

What's being done about it?

It's unclear if there are plans to mitigate the bill's impact on utility bills. However, critics have expressed concerns about the bill and how it could affect U.S. households.

Johanna Neumann, senior director of Environment America's Campaign for 100% Renewable Energy, said, per Grist, that it's important to have more stringent energy codes. She mentioned that a manufactured home resident's average income is around $40,000, adding that these residents "already face disproportionately high energy costs and energy use."

Mark Kresowik, senior policy director at ACEEE, said that "families are struggling," per Grist, and that he does not expect HUD under the current administration to move quickly to address rising energy prices.

While this policy shift may cause high utility bills, homeowners can still find ways to protect themselves from rising costs, like supporting sustainable practices. There are companies and organizations that can make energy-efficient solutions affordable as well as state incentives that can help lower the cost of home energy improvements.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.