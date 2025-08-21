HGTV contractor masterfully dismantles persistent myths about HVAC systems surging in popularity: 'There are a lot of misconceptions out there'

An HGTV contractor shared a YouTube video in which he debunks a number of well-worn myths around heat pump systems in your home.

Mike Holmes, a contractor who has had multiple shows appear on HGTV Canada, took to the site on his YouTube channel to discuss the burgeoning technology of heat pumps.

"You've been watching us install heat pumps on our shows, and there are a lot of misconceptions out there," Holmes says.

First, he explains that heat pumps aren't just for heating your home; they act as a full HVAC system, heating and cooling it depending on what you need.

That's because heat pumps transfer heat from different parts of your home, depending on what you need.

"They are an energy-efficient alternative to furnaces and air conditioners," Holmes says. He explains that the system doesn't have to work as hard as traditional HVAC systems, which makes it more energy efficient.

Next, he explains that heat pumps work in a variety of climates, not just warmer ones.

"They are designed to handle colder climates efficiently, even in extremely low temperatures," he says. In fact, some pumps will work in temperatures as low as minus 13 degrees Fahrenheit.

But Holmes isn't done yet. He explains that heat pumps are quiet and that many models keep their exterior noise level below 60 decibels — the equivalent noise level of a standard conversation or background music.

Finally, Holmes touts the longevity and durability of heat pumps. With proper maintenance, a heat pump can last up to 20 years, on par with your average traditional HVAC system.

