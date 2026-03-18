Homeowner shares honest review after replacing furnace with trendy HVAC technology: 'It's been night and day'

"This increase in comfort alone was worth the switch."

A Bay Area homeowner sparked conversation on Reddit about how cost-effective a heat pump system can be, offering a data-backed perspective on a heating upgrade that many people in the region are still weighing.

The original poster replaced an 80% efficiency gas furnace with two ductless mini-split heat pumps in their 1,800-square-foot 1950s home.

The OP wrote: "Comfort wise, it's been night and day having the continuous warmth of the heat pumps versus the previous gas furnace."

Switching to heat pumps can save you money on utility bills. They can also reduce your reliance on gas, coal, and oil, helping lower the pollution associated with home heating. TCD's partner Mitsubishi Electric can help you explore HVAC options and cut energy costs with new, efficient systems.





In the Redditor's system, average daily gas usage dropped from 3.3 therms last year to 0.3 therms this year, following the furnace replacement. Electricity usage went up from 10 kilowatt-hours per day to 20 kilowatt-hours per day. For context, the average U.S. home uses about 30 kilowatt-hours of electricity per day, according to the energy supply company Constellation, though usage varies by location and with other factors.

The Reddit post detailed that the new heat pumps run 24/7, keeping the house at a cozy 71 degrees. While the home remains uninsulated and "leaky," the heat pumps' continuous operation appears to have improved perceived comfort without additional insulation upgrades.

"The increase in radiant temperature covers up the leakiness of the old house, with no change in insulation," explained the OP. "This increase in comfort alone was worth the switch."

If you're evaluating your own system, upgrading heating and cooling equipment is among the most effective ways to stay energy and cost-efficient, and it can minimize exposure to fluctuating gas prices. Another Bay Area homeowner reported savings after replacing a dying furnace with a modern heat pump. As more households seek energy-efficient alternatives, heat pumps are gaining popularity worldwide. In the U.K., more than 125,000 heat pumps were sold in 2025.

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Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Heating and cooling typically account for a big chunk of household energy use (roughly half). Modernizing your HVAC system can meaningfully reduce your long-term energy spending. Here are some resources to upgrade your HVAC and slash your energy use.

• Mitsubishi can help you find efficient heating and cooling solutions for your home and connect you with trusted installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can lower your energy costs by up to 50%

• TCD's HVAC Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Palmetto's HVAC leases begin at $99 monthly and come with 12 years of free maintenance.

You can also pair solar panels with heat pumps and other electric appliances to further reduce utility costs. EnergySage makes it easier to compare solar quotes and installers, helping you save up to $10,000 on installations.

And the free Palmetto Home app lets you earn $5,000 in rewards for home upgrades by completing simple challenges.

In the Reddit comments, other users shared their insights on heat pump performance and costs. One wrote, "At current E-ELEC utility rates, my central ducted heat pump saves about 30%."

Another calculated the original poster's savings: "That's a net savings of about $5/day, or $150/month. Not bad at all!"

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