Homeowner shares honest thoughts after replacing dying furnace with next-gen HVAC: 'It's saving me money'

"As a bonus, it's way better for on the environment."

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A homeowner took to Reddit to discuss the benefits they'd seen from switching from a traditional HVAC system to a next-generation heat pump

Posting in the r/bayarea subreddit, they explained their situation. 

"TL;DR: My 25-year-old central air conditioner gave up the ghost," the original poster said. "I replaced it with a heat pump and removed the old gas furnace. 3 months later, I'm happy with the decision, it's saving me money."

They went on to break down the ways in which a heat pump saves them money compared to a natural gas furnace. Essentially, while the cost of electricity is higher than the cost of natural gas, the heat pump uses far less electricity than the furnace uses natural gas in most of the temperatures it operates at in their area. 


The OP did note that when the temperature drops below a certain point, around 30 degrees Fahrenheit, the balance tips in favor of a furnace being less expensive, but for their home and temperature needs, the heat pump works brilliantly. 

Heat pumps can be a great, energy-efficient way to reduce your carbon footprint while putting money back in your pocket. With rebates in many states and at the federal level thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, it can be hard to know just how much money you might save and what your best options might be. 

That's where EnergySage can help. The company's heat pump marketplace can help you find installers and get unbiased support to help you maintain your in-home comfort in an energy-efficient way. 

However, if you want to take advantage of some of the biggest federal credits and rebates, you'd better act fast. President Donald Trump has expressed a desire to repeal the IRA, although doing so would require an act of Congress. 

Commenters in this case were mixed in their sentiments, but many agreed with the OP's assessment. 

"I just went through this with a vendor," one said. "His bottom line was basically if you have reliable solar power a heat pump makes a lot of sense (and especially in a new build where solar is now required). And as a bonus it's way better for on the environment."

