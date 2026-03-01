Homeowner sparks debate after sharing screenshot of winter electric bill: 'I'm jealous'

A homeowner in southwest Indiana challenged a common myth about heat pumps by simply sharing their January electric bill.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner revealed they paid just $96.31 to heat their 2,160-square-foot home even at temperatures as low as 0 degrees Fahrenheit. They proved that heat pumps are able to save homeowners money, even in cold weather.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"A heat pump can work well and doesn't necessarily cost a fortune to operate, even with relatively high electric rates," wrote the homeowner. "I've improved the attic insulation in our 1982 house, which I'd recommend to anyone, regardless of the type of heating equipment. I have more work ahead to improve air sealing."

The Reddit community was largely impressed by this homeowner's energy spending. "That's awesome performance," said one commenter. "Also, I'm jealous of your electricity price, which is less than 66% of my price." Another praised the insulation improvements: "That's really efficient. First winter with our heat pump and it's using way more energy than that. Our house isn't super well insulated."





Lowering energy use with efficient electric heat pumps also reduces reliance on fuels like coal, oil, and gas, cutting the pollution that drives extreme weather and long-term energy instability. When more households switch to high-efficiency electric systems, energy-related pollution decreases over time.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly bills

Heating is one of the biggest energy expenses in most homes. When systems are outdated, oversized, or paired with poor insulation, you end up paying more than necessary every month.

