Heat pump sales hit record high in 2025 amid unpredictable gas prices: 'Could shield ... from the volatility that has driven up costs'

These higher prices have left many homeowners searching for more energy-efficient HVAC alternatives.

As consumers continue to grapple with soaring energy prices, heat pump sales have reached record levels.

Considering that energy-efficient heat pumps are one of the best ways to save money on home utility bills, the news should come as no surprise to in-the-know homeowners.

In the United Kingdom, more than 125,000 heat pumps were sold in 2025 alone, according to Nation.Cymru. The record sales marked an increase of 27% over the previous year.

With electricity and natural gas prices rapidly increasing around the world, a growing number of homeowners are turning to heat pump HVAC systems.





"With recent renewables auctions securing record amounts of British wind and solar, these net zero technologies could shield U.K. heating bills from the volatility that has driven up costs in recent years," said Jess Ralston, energy analyst at the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit.

Increasing energy prices have been a problem for consumers around the globe. In the United States, the price of natural gas has leaped by as much as 60% amid brutal winter storms, NBC News reported.

Similarly, in 2025, U.S. electricity prices rose an average of 6.9%, more than twice the rate of inflation, per CNBC.

There are now heat-pump HVAC systems available to fit any budget. For example, Palmetto's HVAC leases start for as low as $99 per month and include 12 years of free maintenance.

To slash energy costs even further, many homeowners pair electric heat-pump HVAC systems with home solar. TCD's trusted partner EnergySage helps customers save an average of $10,000 on home solar while making it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers.

To unlock even more savings, the Palmetto Home app offers up to $5,000 in rewards for simple actions like reducing your home energy use. These rewards can be put toward additional home upgrades.

