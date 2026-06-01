Homeowner facing subzero winters questions cheaper crossover heat pump after two HVAC quotes

"No need for gas furnace — heat pump-only will serve you better."

A homeowner in a brutally cold climate turned to the r/heatpumps subreddit after getting two HVAC replacement quotes and spotting an unexpected twist. A dual-fuel "crossover" heat pump system was actually cheaper than a standard furnace-and-AC setup.

With subzero common temperatures from January through March in their area, the burning question was whether the lower-cost heat pump option would hold up.

What happened?

In the post, the homeowner explained that they needed to replace a Lennox Pulse furnace that was more than 30 years old and an air conditioner that was more than 20 years old in a 2,700-square-foot, four-level home.

One quote was $12,132 for a Trane gas furnace rated at 80,000 BTU and 96% FUE (fuel utilization efficiency), along with a 2.5-ton central air conditioner.

The second quote was $11,200 for a Bryant furnace rated at 60,000 BTU and 97% FUE, plus a 2-ton Bryant crossover heat pump, coil, and thermostat.

The homeowner's concern was less about keeping backup gas heat and more about whether the crossover heat pump would cool and heat as effectively as a more conventional setup.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Commenters largely said the homeowner should not dismiss heat pumps because of the cold.

"No need for gas furnace - heat pump only will serve you better - simpler, likely cheaper to own and operate over time, more comfortable, possibly cheaper up-front," a user responded.

When the OP expressed some skepticism given how cold their area was, a separate person wrote that "cold-climate heat pumps should have no problem with that." Another user further clarified that "a crossover HP is the same as a hybrid or dual-fuel HP."

The prevailing sentiment was that the OP might be underestimating just how far cold-weather heat pumps have come.

Why does it matter?

This kind of debate is playing out in homes everywhere as aging furnaces and AC units reach the end of their lives.

The replacement decision is no longer just gas versus AC. It's whether a heat pump can cut bills, improve comfort, and still keep up in harsh weather.

In the Reddit thread, one commenter shared that their parents' crossover-style heat pump "saved over a grand in the first year," adding that it cut electric bills by "at least $50 per month all the first year, but more in winter (over $100 one month)."

Another user said their own heat pump-and-boiler setup was "very quiet" and kept them "cool in summer and cozy in winter."

Even for homeowners who keep a gas furnace as backup, shifting some heating and all cooling to a high-efficiency heat pump can reduce energy bills and household pollution.

What can I do?

If you're interested in upgrading or replacing an aging HVAC system, EnergySage can help set you up with trusted installers to land the right system. If spending for a new system up front is too steep, Palmetto's $0-down HVAC leasing program can cut your energy costs by up to 50%.

At an even lower price point, Merino makes single-room ultra-efficient HVACs (targeted heating & cooling) that can be installed in under an hour.

Another hack to save on utility costs is to pair solar panels with efficient appliances. TCD's partner EnergySage can help do the honors again, and help you save big money on your bills.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.