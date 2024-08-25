You could soon get up to $8,000 for the hottest new HVAC tech — and it will help you save big on your monthly energy bills

The federal government is pumping money through the pipeline to homeowners willing to upgrade to cleaner technologies to keep the heat pumping into their homes. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, many homeowners could qualify for up to $8,000 for upgrading outdated heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems to eco-friendly heat pumps.

Despite the name, heat pumps both heat and cool your home. Because they move air from one place to another to either warm or cool your home as opposed to generating hot or cool air, they are much more efficient than a conventional electric or gas system, Energy Star explains.

Since 2022, the IRA has been providing rebates for eco-friendly swaps such as upgrading to an electric vehicle, installing solar panels, swapping out gas stoves for induction cooktops, and now turning to heat pumps.

While a heat pump can save you up to $1,000 a year on energy bills, the upfront cost — around $4,000 to $8,000 — can be prohibitive to even the most willing. This is where the IRA comes in, as it will cover a considerable portion of the cost.



💡Save thousands with a heat pump

A heat pump can save you thousands of dollars in heating and cooling costs — but first you have to find the right installer at the right price. Use EnergySage's free tool today to find local options, compare prices, and see how much you can save. GET QUOTES

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

The program offers up to $2,000 in tax credits to homeowners who install a heat pump, and if you're from a home that qualifies as low-income, you could get a rebate of up to $8,000.

Monetary savings aside, switching to appliances that run entirely or mostly on clean energy as opposed to dirty energy such as oil and gas benefits your health and that of the environment. Gas stoves have been linked to high indoor pollution levels that cause health issues including asthma.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Dirty-energy-fueled appliances also release toxic gases into the atmosphere that contribute to our planet's overheating. Rising global temperatures, in turn, threaten the safety of our communities and our food supply.

Are you ready to join the horde of homeowners who have benefited from the IRA and install an eco-friendly, energy-efficient heat pump but don't know where to start? You're in luck because there are tools such as EnergySage's heat pump marketplace. It will help you find the right product for your home, compare deals in your area, and navigate rebate options to ensure you get the most from the IRA rebates available.

It really is that easy. "If we didn't have EnergySage, we wouldn't have known where to start," one review on the company's website says. "We had multiple conversations with installers to find the right fit at the right price."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.