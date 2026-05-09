Homeowner faces immediate pushback after sharing plumber's opinions on heat pumps in cold states

While upgrading an outdated heating and cooling system can be one of the most effective ways to lower energy bills and guard against rising utility costs, some homeowners still remain skeptical of the proven benefits.

One homeowner ran into quick opposition in a Reddit post after complaining about a conversation they had with their plumber. The homeowner shared in a post on the r/massachusetts subreddit that they were looking to replace a 30-year-old gas boiler, but their plumber told them that rebates are available for heat pump systems, not other conventional models.

The plumber also added that they did not believe heat pumps were powerful enough to function properly in colder climates. However, other homeowners in the comment section were quick to point out the errors in the plumber's opinion.

Heat pumps operate differently from your normal propane, natural gas, or oil heating system. Instead of producing heat, heat pumps move it from one place to another using compression and refrigeration technology.





In turn, the units are highly efficient compared to traditional HVAC systems and can be reversed to work in summer or winter months.

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"Your plumber, when he said heat pumps are not a viable primary heating source in Massachusetts, is wrong. His information is 10 years old," one user wrote.

Research and personal testimonies support this user's comments. Where older heat pumps may have struggled, modern units have more than enough power to generate heat in the coldest temperatures.

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"[Heat pumps] are perfectly suitable and many, many times more efficient," another added.

Another mentioned the plumber might not be the best person to discuss an HVAC upgrade with.

"Well for starters I wouldn't be talking to a plumber about heat pumps for home heating, I'd talk to an HVAC company," they wrote. "I'd recommend doing some research and talking with an engineer who can size a system [and] develop a cost benefit analysis."

If you are looking for up-to-date, reliable information about the most efficient HVAC options for your home and budget, connect with the experts at EnergySage.

If you want to upgrade but are concerned about the upfront costs, check out the $0-down HVAC leasing plans from Palmetto, which can reduce your energy costs by up to 50%. Palmetto Comfort plans start as low as $99 a month and include over a decade of free maintenance.

If you're not ready to commit to a whole-home system, Merino's Mono HVAC unit can deliver targeted heating and cooling for a single room at a fraction of the price of a typical unit.

To save even more, consider pairing your highly efficient electric HVAC system with solar panels. EnergySage also has free tools that make it easy to find the best solar panels and installer for your home and budget, saving you up to $10,000 on the cost of installation.

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