Homeowner shares experience during snowstorm after ignoring HVAC installer's advice: 'The conditions were about a worst-case scenario'

One of the most common misconceptions about energy-efficient heat pumps is that they aren't sufficient for cold climates and frigid temperatures.

However, homeowners are proving this myth false by sharing their cold-weather heat pump stories on social media. One eastern Massachusetts homeowner posted on Reddit about how their recently installed Daikin system performed during a winter storm with 18 inches of snow.

"The conditions were about a worst-case scenario … 5 degrees F, and the snow started piling up behind the condenser intake, although the fan blower generally kept snow from forming up front," the OP explained. "And it kept the house up to temp, no problem. Didn't drop any more than 1 or 2 degrees below a setpoint of 70 F."

This successful heat pump story stands out because the homeowner actually went against their installer's advice, and the heat pump still performed well. The installer recommended aux heat strips and a condenser stand, but the homeowner opted not to use them for aesthetic reasons.





Aux heat strips provide a backup heat source if a heat pump can't get enough heat from the outside air. Condenser stands elevate outdoor heat pumps to prevent ice and snow buildup and improve airflow. It's generally best to follow an expert installer's recommendations on these matters, but the OP's story demonstrates the power of a heat pump even if you ignore the advice.

Although the Massachusetts OP ignored their heat pump installer's advice, other Reddit users were pleased to hear about the system working so well in the cold and snow.

"That's impressive," one Redditor commented on the post.

"Our Daikin Fit is almost 5 years old now and still working great," another Redditor wrote.

"I have done several installs of cold-climate HP without full stands," someone else shared. "I use concrete pads at ground level and use 4" thick retaining wall pavers as bump-ups."

