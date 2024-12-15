Homeowner sparks lively debate after considering next-gen clothes dryer: 'I could not believe the difference in cost'

"It literally only uses about a third of the amount of electricity."

Energy-efficient heat pump dryers are quickly becoming the hottest new home appliance, especially in Europe and Japan, as people seek to save money and time on drying clothes.

One Reddit user from the United Kingdom sparked a lively discussion about the next-gen dryers, and after some deliberation, they ended up buying one with no regrets.

They had initially asked if heat pump dryers are worth the upfront investment, to which someone replied, "Yes, 100 times. I've had one for a couple of years and I would never go back to the tedium of drying on racks."

"Yes, they're worth it. They take a bit longer, but use considerably less electricity," someone else said.

Because heat pump dryers work as a closed-loop system that constantly recycles warm air to dry your clothes rather than generating it, they're much more efficient than conventional dryers.

In fact, an Energy Star-certified heat pump dryer uses a remarkable 70% less energy than traditional electric dryers. Energy Star estimates that consumers could save over $500 on electricity costs over the product's lifetime.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What's more, through the Inflation Reduction Act — the single largest investment in clean energy and climate action in U.S. history — you could receive a rebate of up to $840 for purchasing an Energy Star-certified electric heat pump clothes dryer, per the Department of Energy.

While the rebate could shave a significant chunk off the retail price, it's important to note that these savings may not be around forever. President-elect Trump has repeatedly said he wants to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act. However, it would ultimately require an act of Congress to make major revisions to the law, as the Salt Lake Tribune explained.

Still, with its future uncertain, it's wise to take advantage of the tax incentives and rebates worth thousands of dollars while you still can.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy a heat pump?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

If you need help navigating the upfront discounts available for heat pump dryers and other appliances, the electrification nonprofit Rewiring America offers free tools to make upgrading your home cheaper and easier. When you're ready, you can also find local vetted contractors and compare quotes.

Heat pump dryers are not just gentler on your clothes and wallet — they're also kinder to the planet. According to Energy Star, if all new dryers sold in the U.S. were energy-efficient heat pump dryers, it would reduce pollution equivalent to taking over 150,000 cars off the road.

Many Reddit users highly recommended buying a heat pump dryer, especially for consumers who currently line-dry their clothing.

"I could not believe the difference in cost to run our new heat pump tumble dryer vs our old one. It literally only uses about a third of the amount of electricity. I'm pretty sure the lower temperature is much better for the clothes as it's probably less damaging," one user commented on the Reddit post.

"Lived without a tumble dryer for 20 years, got a heat pump dryer last winter and it's brilliant. I don't know how we managed for so long without one," said another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.