Homeowner breaks down 'incredible' energy savings after upgrading to futuristic clothes dryer: 'Couldn't recommend it more'

U.S. power bills have risen a shocking 20% in four years according to Forbes, which is stretching the purse strings of American households that are already dealing with higher costs of food and other basic necessities.

You shouldn't have to choose between spending money to dry your clothes or buying groceries, but now you don't have to. A highly efficient clothes dryer is helping people save huge money on their electric bills. The new dryer, called a heat pump clothes dryer, could reduce energy use by up to 28% compared to conventional dryers, per Energy Star.

One homeowner was so excited by the "incredible" savings they were making after switching to a heat pump clothes dryer that they shared their energy usage data in a post on the subreddit r/heatpumps. Their new dryer uses 14 times less power than their old electrical dryer, resulting in astronomical savings.

In addition to energy savings, heat pump clothes dryers are also much safer than electric dryers because they don't need venting. They are also much better for the environment, reducing household emissions of heat-trapping gases contributing to the warming of the planet.

There are several tax incentives and rebates available for carrying out green upgrades to your home too, which is not only great for the planet but can also help you save money. The Inflation Reduction Act can help families save money on all sorts of home upgrades and you could get a rebate up to $840 for a heat pump clothes dryer. Rewiring America has free tools to help people learn more about the money they could save through available tax incentives. The organization will also help people get quotes and find contractors, making upgrading their homes way cheaper.

Hurry, though, as these incentives and rebates may not last long. President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested this program will be significantly scaled back once he takes office in January, per The Salt Lake Tribune.

People in the comments were raving about their heat pump clothes dryers.

"I love it. Couldn't recommend it more," one commenter wrote

Another commenter said, "Switching to a heat pump dryer had so many positives to it, that I felt it was the single biggest improvement I could make."

