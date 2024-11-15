Homeowner breaks down 'revolutionary' features of next-gen clothes dryer: 'It's going to blow your mind'

"I need this in my life."

While doing laundry is hardly anyone's favorite pastime, getting a new heat pump dryer that's gentler on your clothes and lowers your power bills could almost qualify as exciting. Add in that the government will help you pay for it, and some might even call it fun.

One homeowner on TikTok shared a review of her brand-new heat pump dryer and how it's working so far.

Kaye Marie (@kayemarie53) noted that one of her favorite features of her new Samsung heat pump dryer was how gentle it was on her clothing. It even has a handy tray that protects your delicates, or for drying sneakers without them bouncing around in the drum.

"It's literally revolutionary," Kaye said. "It's going to blow your mind."

The TikToker also noted that while the new heat pump dryer takes longer to dry her laundry, it reduces her electricity usage. With a closed-loop process, a heat pump dryer uses at least 28% less energy than a vented dryer. Higher energy efficiency equals lower power bills.

Lower energy consumption also cuts down on pollution. Electrifying your home, vehicles, and appliances are some of the best ways to save yourself cash while also helping the environment.

There are many benefits of switching to a heat pump dryer, but the price tag can be high. Thankfully, heat pump dryers are one of the appliances eligible for rebates and tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The IRA has helped many Americans save money on their home energy upgrades. Low- to moderate-income families could get rebates covering up to 100% of the installation fees for a heat pump dryer and other appliances.

Up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits are available to qualifying households upgrading their home and appliance energy.

To find out more information, check out Rewiring America. The website has free tools to help people navigate available tax incentives, find contractors, and make upgrading their homes way cheaper.

By answering just a few quick questions and checking out Rewiring America's IRA savings calculator, you could be on your way to a new heat pump dryer that cuts down on energy bills, decreases pollution, and garners tax incentives from the U.S. government.

Other TikTokers were excited about the new technology.

"Take my money," one user said. "I need this in my life."

Another wrote: "I've got this! I love it!"

