Can upgrading your HVAC save you big on energy bills? This simple guide reveals what every homeowner should know

The smart folks at EnergySage have put together a great guide on figuring out the costs of upgrading to a heat pump and whether it's worth it for the monthly utility savings.

The scoop

Heat pumps work by transferring heat into or out of your home. They have a closed loop of gas that acts as the vehicle for that heat and use an electric compressor to gather it up. It's fundamentally the same technology as your fridge or air conditioner, with the main difference being it can switch which direction the heat goes.

These systems are more energy efficient than gas heating, but by how much depends on your home and climate. EnergySage's guide runs through the factors at play.

Off the bat, it says that heat pumps are almost always a winner in milder climates. Savings compared to gas heat range from 69% in Florida to 20% in Texas. The site also presents figures that lean in favor of heat pumps when they're compared to resistive electric, oil, and propane systems. Monthly bill savings can be as high as 74%.



Costs for installation vary based on size and whether the appliance uses ductwork. Ductless heat pump installations typically run about $17,000, according to EnergySage.

EnergySage also advocates for hybrid systems, which use heat pumps in addition to others. This is especially useful in colder climates where other forms of heating can prove to be economical on the coldest days. On the other side of the coin, EnergySage recommends going solar if electric rates are high in your region and if there are installation incentives available.

The company acknowledges that in cold climates with high electric rates and low gas rates, it will be hard to justify the cost of a heat pump. Of course, the math on this is always subject to change.

EnergySage closes out its article by showing how to figure out the payback period. That shows how long it takes for the savings to be greater than the cost of buying and installing the heat pump.

How it's helping

Besides saving a few bucks on your monthly utility bill, turning off the gas will also provide health benefits. Burning gas via a furnace or stove has been shown to produce harmful pollution that can exacerbate breathing issues. When furnaces break down, they can even become safety issues.

Of course, going electric also reduces home energy emissions. These are significant contributors to climate shifts. The faster we can switch to electric alternatives, the better off the environment will be. Check out the EnergySage heat pump marketplace if you're interested in upgrading.

What everyone's saying

Heat pump owners are generally very happy with their installations.

"It's been flawless for over half a decade now," one Redditor said.

"No regrets on the heat pump with no backup. The system is great," another said.

