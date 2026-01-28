Homeowner gives candid review after one month living with futuristic HVAC technology: 'My wife can't stop crowing'

"Your home's … upgrades seem to have paid off."

A common misconception about heat pumps is that they'll cause electric bills to soar or stop working in the cold weather altogether. However, they are one of the best ways to protect yourself against rising energy prices — and you don't have to sacrifice comfort.

A Reddit user shared their triumphant experience after a "gamut of temps" put their heat pump "through its paces" in Colorado. Not only was their house more comfortable than ever, but their energy costs were also "very much in line with previous bills" over the winter.

"While billing costs are certainly crucial, the comfort throughout the house has been amazing. … The air handler throughout the day circulates the air, whereas the old furnace was either on or off. My wife can't stop crowing about that, bonus!!" the homeowner shared in r/HeatPumps.

They expect their smart thermostat (which they are still tinkering with) to help them get even more bang for their buck after weatherization upgrades over the summer proved their worth. "Your home's air sealing & insulation upgrades seem to have paid off," a commenter lauded.





The original poster also had great things to say about their heat pump installation process. "Clean with no slop. I like to DIY, but no way I could have done it myself," they explained.

While choosing an installer for your project may feel overwhelming,

As for the original poster, they said they valued "who followed up best from start to finish." For one, their installation required a range of electrical, lineset, tubing, and other work.

"That's exactly what I'm looking at and then I'll finish that half of my basement once the unit goes in," a commenter responded enthusiastically after reading about the positive experience.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Installing a heat pump isn't a one-size-fits-all situation. Whereas one home might have ductwork compatible with a heat pump, another may be an ideal candidate for ductless mini-splits.

