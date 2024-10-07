This free tool can help you secure $840 for an ultra-efficient new clothes dryer: 'Good for the pocketbooks'

"Not only are these tax credits good for the planet, they are good for the pocketbooks."

Want to keep your clothes fresh and your wallet full? Skip the dryer and sock away some savings with an ultra-efficient clothes dryer.

The scoop

New technology has allowed for a more efficient way to dry clothes, allowing people to save on their electricity bills. This technology is a heat pump clothes dryer.

These heat pump clothes dryers are also even easier to get with the help of the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives people rebates that can make the cost of installing eco-friendly technology in their houses even cheaper.

Additionally, programs such as Rewiring America are making it easier for homeowners to learn more about these incentives. The nonprofit provides extra tools, including a savings calculator, that can help determine which incentives work best for your home. For a heat pump clothes dryer, you can secure up to $840 in rebates.

How it's working

A heat pump clothes dryer works differently than a traditional one because it simply moves heat around rather than creating it. This significantly reduces the amount of energy it takes to dry one's clothes, which can help lower your utility bill every month. These dryers are also gentler on clothes because they don't require temperatures in the dryer to be as high, so you can maintain the quality of your clothes for longer.

Not only does this benefit the consumer, but this also helps the planet. Reducing energy consumption in your house helps decrease the amount of pollution released into the atmosphere. When we use less energy, we reduce the demand for electricity, which is often generated by burning dirty energy sources such as coal, oil, and gas. These fuels release harmful carbon pollution and other gasses that contribute to the overheating of our planet.

What people are saying

Many homeowners are excited by the opportunity to save money while also protecting the planet. The IRA is making it easier for people to do the right thing at a better price.

"Not only are these tax credits good for the planet, they are good for the pocketbooks of the millions of Americans who found out about the money in their electric bank accounts," said Ari Matusiak, CEO and co-founder of Rewiring America.

