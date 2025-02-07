You can get $8,000 from the government to replace your energy-draining HVAC — here's how to cash in while this program lasts

Looking to swap your old appliances for newer, more efficient models? A government program could help cover up to 100% of the cost and put extra cash in your pocket each month through lower utility bills.

The scoop

The Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate (HEAR) Program offers substantial rebates for American households making less than 150% of their area's median income. These instant discounts apply when you buy energy-efficient appliances like heat pumps, water heaters, and electric stoves.

The program covers several home upgrades, with rebates reaching up to $8,000 for heat pumps that both heat and cool your home. You can receive up to $1,750 for heat pump water heaters and $840 for electric stoves and ovens. The program even helps with installation costs, offering up to $1,600 for insulation and air sealing, $4,000 for electrical service upgrades, and $2,500 for electrical wiring.

How it's helping

This program makes high-performance appliances much more affordable. If your household income is below 80% of your area's median, you could receive the full cost of new appliances. Households between 80% and 150% of the median income can get up to 50% off.



Heat pumps are among the most efficient ways to save money. They transfer heat instead of creating it, making them 3-5 times more energy-efficient than traditional heating and cooling systems. Over time, this translates to hundreds of dollars saved annually on utility bills.

The benefits extend beyond your wallet, too. Electric appliances create cleaner indoor air by eliminating gas combustion in your home. Switching to electric appliances powered by an increasingly clean grid helps build a better future for everyone.

Ready to start saving? Peruse Energy Sage's Heat Pump Marketplace and contact your state energy office to learn when these rebates become available in your area. Many states launched their programs in 2024, and installers will handle the rebate paperwork so you receive the discount immediately at purchase.

If you're interested in taking advantage, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands. President Trump has stated intentions to eliminate the incentives, though this would require a congressional act. Either way, the future of the HEAR Program is uncertain, and the clock may be ticking on your energy savings.

