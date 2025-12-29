Shopper strikes gold after opening new thrift shop purchase: 'I can't believe somebody gave that away'

A thrifter hit the jackpot with a priceless find that they can enjoy for years. They shared the score to the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, and added that it occurred at their "favorite pay-by-the-pound thrift store."

That weight factors in as the photo shows a small and assuredly light yellow tin brimming to the top with a collection of delicious, bespoke recipes.

The OP shared scrumptious-looking recipes for trifles and bread pudding, among the box's colorful index cards. The community was seriously jealous of what was purportedly a grandma's box of recipes.

"Omg I want this so bad," a Redditor wrote. "I can't believe somebody gave that away knowingly."

Family recipes often involve costly trial and error to perfect, so a collection like this can be invaluable. The Strawberry Pretzel Torte recipe in the top-right corner caught the eye of many astute viewers, and the thrifter obliged by sharing it.

Traveling to thrift shops for such finds can resemble a scavenger hunt, but in this case, the OP can enjoy this treasure by going through the hundreds of recipes.

While it's hard to quantify the value of unearthing something like a cornucopia of recipes, other thrifters have scored valuable everyday items like a Breville juicer. There are also rare and vintage treasures to find, and even hidden cash sometimes lurking in what people offload to thrift stores.

In addition to saving or even finding money, buying secondhand has environmental benefits. It prevents items from ending up in landfills, where they contribute to pollution.

The process also reduces the need for new products, which similarly contribute to pollution in the manufacturing and transportation processes.

In this specific case, the OP's find keeps a family's recipes alive for another generation at least. One common theme across the thread was how much Redditors loved their old family recipes and wanted to see them live on through the generations.

"It's too bad that nobody in the family was interested in them, for me, family recipes are like gold," a commenter wrote.

"Seriously, when my great grandma got too old to cook anymore we digitalized her recipe book so everyone could have a copy," a different user shared.

"I would give my right arm for my Nana's recipe box," a Redditor revealed.

