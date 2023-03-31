Woman reveals simple hack to remove oil and built-up grime lurking in your brush: ‘Your hair is incredible’

Other TikTokers are into the brush-cleaning hack , as the comments clearly show.

If you’re sick of dealing with all the loose hairs and debris that gets caught in your hairbrush or you want to know how to keep your hair healthier and cleaner, this quick and easy hairbrush cleaning hack was made for you.

The scoop

As part of her “getting 1% more holistic every day” series, Liv Holistic (livholistic) shares her incredibly simple way to clean your hairbrush if you’ve been putting it off in four easy steps:

Remove any loose hair from the hairbrush. In a shallow container, place your hairbrush and 1 tablespoon of baking soda per cup of water. Be sure to completely cover the bristles with water (Liv uses 6 cups of water and 6 tablespoons of baking soda to achieve this). Let the brush soak for 30 to 60 minutes, then rinse off with warm water.

#healthyhai #bakingsodauses #bakingsodahack ♬ original sound – Liv Holistic @livholistic Day 22 of getting 1% more holistic everyday and today we’re cleaning your hair brush. First take any loose hair out of the hair brush, and then in a shallow container, place your hair brush and 1 Tbls of baking soda per one cup of water. You’ll want the bristles to be completely covered with water. Let it soak for 30-60 minutes. A clean hair brush helps keep your hair cleaner so you’re not putting the oil, dirt, buildup back in your hair. Rinse off with warm water when you’re done. When was the last time your cleaned your hair brush? #nontoxicbeauty

This simple process may be more impactful than you realize. As Liv mentions, “A clean hairbrush helps keep your hair clean, so you’re not putting that oil, dirt, and buildup back into your hair when you brush it.”

How it’s helping

This super-easy hairbrush cleaning hack can help you in a few different ways. For one, as Liv points out, your hair will stay healthier and cleaner in the long run since dirt, buildup, and oil isn’t going right back into your hair when you brush it.

As well, you’ll help your brush last longer. That means, first off, you’ll save money (some hairbrushes can be pricey!), but more importantly, you won’t replace it as often or put as much waste out into the world.

And, in the case of plastic, that’s helping to reduce the massive 40 million tons produced in the U.S. each and every year. Not buying one more hairbrush may not feel like a lot, but every single bit from every single person definitely adds up.

What everyone’s saying

Other TikTokers are into the brush-cleaning hack, as the comments clearly show. One asks for baking soda recommendations, while another compliments Liv, exclaiming, “Your hair is incredible!!!” while yet another thanks her for all of her videos.

