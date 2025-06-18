Mom shares genius idea for reusing old product containers: 'I have some empty tins like this'

It's easy to overlook the little things we toss out every day — like an empty tin of tea. But one clever mom is reminding everyone that with a little creativity, even the smallest items can find new life.

In a popular post on the r/ZeroWaste subreddit, the Redditor shared a simple but surprisingly effective reuse hack: turning an old loose-leaf tea container into a home organizer for her daughter's hair accessories.

"Loose leaf tea container [is] the best way (in my opinion) to store my daughter's hair elastics," she wrote, showing the tin now repurposed to keep the small items neat and accessible.

"It's also the best way to store earrings and rings for me," one user replied.

Another chimed in, suggesting bolts, screws, buttons, and hairpins could also be kept in the tin.

Besides cutting down on clutter, reusing containers like this can save money on storage products — and make organization feel a lot more achievable.

The impact extends beyond simply tidying up. By repurposing everyday items instead of tossing them, we keep more waste out of landfills. It's a small but powerful step in reducing our environmental footprint.

With an estimated 20 million metric tons of plastic waste ending up in the environment yearly, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources, every little step toward reducing waste makes a difference.

This tea tin hack might be simple, but it's proof that sustainability doesn't have to be complicated. Sometimes, it just starts with seeing everyday objects in a new light.

Want to do even more? Companies like ThredUp make it easier to declutter responsibly and give old items a second life. You can even earn store credit through various programs that take old goods.

As this mom's idea shows, organization doesn't require buying something new — it just takes a fresh perspective. That old container in the back of your cabinet? It might just be the perfect fix for your next clutter problem.

"Great idea!" said one grateful Redditor. "I have some empty tins like this that I've been trying to find a use for."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.