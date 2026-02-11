Woman shares clever hack using old toilet paper tubes: 'Such a good tip'

Commenters were quick to praise the effectiveness.

Growing the finicky sweet pea flower never looked so easy.

TikTok gardener Chloe (@watch.chlo.grow) showed her followers the perfect way to recycle old toilet paper tubes into root guides for sweet peas.

In her video, she detailed how sweet peas "love to grow really, really long roots," pointing to the tubes as particularly useful for keeping the flowers on track.

Additionally, she emphasized that the cardboard tubes themselves decompose in the dirt once planted, making them sustainable as well.

Using an accessible item like toilet paper tubes for easier gardening is a great way to save money and time.

Instead of purchasing more pots to guide sweet pea flower growth and going through the hassle of repotting vulnerable young plants, this hack eliminates both issues.

Since they are made of recyclable materials, the tubes are a hands-off way to ensure proper root growth, without needing to be removed from the soil.

Toilet paper tubes, thanks to their regular presence in daily life, have become a gold mine of ideas for reusing them.

Many gardeners vouch for their handiness in the planting process, showing that their capacity as seed starters goes beyond the fussy sweet pea.

Some have even repurposed the tubes into fun enrichment toys for their pets.

Commenters on Chloe's TikTok were quick to praise the effectiveness of her hack, with one mentioning how they'd also "used them" in their garden, to which Chloe responded with a cheery, "It's such a good tip, isn't it!"

Another called the tip a "great idea" to try for themselves, and Chloe added that "it makes planting so easy."

