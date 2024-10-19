Expert gardener shares brilliant substitute for sugar that you can grow at home: 'Sweet!'

Sugar has been historically controversial in the health world.

In arguably the sweetest hack you'll ever come across, one gardener has a low-maintenance solution for all your tasty treats.

The scoop

Dagny Kream (@thecottagepeach) shares all the details on how to grow sweetener in your own garden.

Stevia is a plant that grows as a tender perennial in Zones 9 and up, or as an annual in the lower zones. A great sugar substitute, it doesn't raise blood sugar levels or contribute to tooth decay.

Use well-drained, slightly acidic soil and avoid fertilizers so the leaves don't get bitter. Start seeds 10 weeks before the last frost, or start them in the nursery.

You can harvest individual leaves or entire stems before or after the plant flowers.

Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.

In the video, Dagny recommends tasting as you go, usually only needing half the amount of stevia as you would regular sugar.

How it's working

Growing your own sweetener means you never have to worry about buying it again. It saves money, time, and energy that goes into the mass production of store-bought sugars. It's also the healthier route to satisfying your sweet tooth.

Sugar has been historically controversial in the health world. While healthier sugar replacement options, such as supplant — a new ingredient being used by restaurants made of blended natural sugars found in plant fibers — are becoming more common, harvesting your own sweetener is a great way to avoid processed food and be more confident about how you're nourishing your body.

Growing your own fruits, vegetables, sugars, and herbs keeps your pantry stocked with food that will make your meals extra delicious because they taste better. Those who garden are healthier — both physically and mentally — due to higher fiber intake and increased physical activity.

Gardening using native plants creates a healthy ecosystem that attracts pollinators. Giving these little buddies a place to thrive and pollinate is important because 35% of the world's food crops depend on them to reproduce, per the USDA. That's one in every three bites of food. Without pollinators, our food supply would be devastated.

What people are saying

The sugar substitute hack was news to many, encouraging several people to change their sweetener source.

"So cool," one comment raved.

"I love growing stevia! A little goes a looong way," another wrote.

One Instagrammer put it perfectly, writing, "Sweet!"

