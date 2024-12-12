Grocery chain faces fan backlash after implementing new produce packaging: 'The peeled oranges sold in plastic bags seem to have some competition'

The unnecessary use of plastic in grocery packaging exacerbates the plastic waste crisis, with over 11 million tons of plastic entering oceans annually.

Food Lion's new plastic-wrapped garlic is unappealing to customers who want to see less wasteful plastic in their stores.

What's happening?

A viral Reddit thread showcased Food Lion's recent packaging decision to wrap garlic cloves in plastic. Many users expressed disappointment, arguing that garlic's natural skin serves as an eco-friendly, functional wrapper.

The post resonated with shoppers who view the extra plastic as an unnecessary step, especially as public awareness around plastic pollution continues to grow.

In the thread, commenters pointed out similarities with other wasteful grocery practices.

One commenter pointed out: "The peeled oranges sold in plastic bags seem to have some competition."

Why is grocery packaging important?

The unnecessary use of plastic in grocery packaging exacerbates the plastic waste crisis, with over 11 million tons of plastic entering oceans annually. Products like garlic, which already have natural protective layers, illustrate how consumer goods can inadvertently contribute to environmental damage if retailers opt for convenience over sustainability.

Moreover, single-use plastic packaging doesn't necessarily prevent food from spoiling, as highlighted by multiple studies. Instead, it often leads to increased waste and higher prices for consumers, as individually packaged items tend to be more expensive.

Thankfully, innovative solutions like Apeel Sciences' edible coatings are emerging. These plant-based coatings help keep produce fresh longer without adding to plastic waste, offering a promising alternative to traditional packaging.

Is Food Lion doing anything about this?

Food Lion has not yet addressed this specific controversy. However, the company does promote sustainability efforts including initiatives like food waste reduction and renewable energy usage in stores.

This instance raises questions about the company's packaging policies and whether isolated decisions — like switching to plastic-wrapped garlic — undermine its broader sustainability goals. This leaves the company a potential culprit of greenwashing, where it makes sustainability claims to attract customers but doesn't remain committed to them.

What's being done about grocery packaging more broadly?

Beyond Food Lion, major grocery chains are taking significant steps toward reducing waste by introducing sustainable packaging solutions. For instance, a supermarket chain in the Netherlands, Albert Heijn, has partnered with Avantium to launch the world's first plant-based packaging. By using PEF, they aim to extend the shelf life of food and beverages, which can help reduce food waste.

In addition to sustainable packaging, some retailers are also focusing on making recycling more accessible. For example, ShopRite in New Jersey has teamed up with TerraCycle to provide kiosks outside their stores for recycling flexible plastic packaging like snack wrappers and chip bags. These efforts are designed to help customers recycle items that are typically hard to recycle, keeping them out of landfills and reducing environmental impact.

