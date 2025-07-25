  • Home Home

Gardener shares simple step-by-step process for growing thriving avocado trees from leftover pits: 'This is amazing'

by Gabriel Holton
If you've ever tossed out an avocado pit without a second thought, this hack might make you think twice.

The scoop

TikTok creator Shally Way (@shallyway) shared a video that shows just how simple it is to grow your own avocado tree — starting with nothing more than the pit from your last guac night.

In the video, Shally walks viewers through the process, saying: "You're gonna soak them in water for a day so the casing just easily comes off." From there, she explains how to insert toothpicks into the seed to suspend it over a cup of water. 

Placed near a sunny window, the seed will eventually sprout roots and a stem — ready for planting in soil after about six weeks. Her own avocado plant, started in December, is now thriving in a pot.

How it's helping

This hack is a low-effort way to expand your home garden without spending a dime. Instead of buying seeds or saplings, you can repurpose what you'd normally throw away. 

That's a win for both your wallet and kitchen — homegrown food often tastes better, since you control when it's harvested and how it's grown.

Beyond flavor, gardening offers serious health benefits. Studies show that spending time with plants can lower stress levels, boost mood, and even improve fiber intake. Community gardening, for example, has been linked to improved mental and physical health.

There's an environmental payoff, too. Growing your own food reduces demand for mass-produced, store-bought produce — which typically requires packaging, long-distance shipping, and heavy pesticide use. Even one avocado tree can help you shrink your carbon footprint.

What everyone's saying

The response to Shally's tutorial has been overwhelmingly positive, with viewers excited to try it themselves.

"This is amazing," one user in the comments section said.

"I like this idea. I eat quite a bit of avocados. But I hate when they're so expensive. I'm going to try it — thank you," another said. 

​​From reducing waste to creating something green and growing, this avocado hack proves that sustainability can start with the smallest step — right on your windowsill.

x