Expert gardener reveals ‘green fairies’ that solve all their plant pest problems: ‘These little flying insects can eat upwards of 100 aphids a week’

Many gardeners are now turning to several other natural, non-toxic ways to manage pests in the garden and avoid the downsides of pesticides.

Perhaps you’ve never heard of green lacewings, but if you’re a plant lover, they’re about to become, in the words of one expert gardener, “your [new] best friend.”

The scoop

Gardener Dezz (@GardeningWithDezz) posted a video on TikTok after she rescued one of these tiny insects from a pond. It was half the size of her fingernail, fluttering a pair of translucent, bright green wings.

“I like to call these guys my green fairies in the garden because they absolutely eat, in all of their stages, aphids, mites, whiteflies, thrips, mealybugs — they are a workhorse in your garden,” she explained.

“Knowing what they, their offspring and their eggs look like is important garden knowledge. These little flying insects can eat upwards of 100 aphids a week!” she wrote in the caption. She then shows a lacewing egg, which looks like a small white speck suspended from a leaf on a thin piece of filament.

“I’m always gonna try and help you get past your fear of insects because insects are so important in the garden,” Dezz continued. “And look how cute this one is. Come on!”

How it’s helping

While most animals outrank them in size, insects comprise 80% of terrestrial species on the planet. They play a critical ecological role as pollinators and as decomposers. And while many of them — such as aphids and mealybugs — can damage plants and crops, a natural set of checks and balances effectively keeps these pests under control.

Unfortunately, many gardeners choose to forgo natural pest management methods, like maintaining green lacewing populations, for harmful chemical methods. Pesticides have been linked to several dangerous effects, from leaving residue in foods to killing the population of beneficial insects like lacewings and ladybugs.

In addition to maintaining a healthy ecosystem, there are numerous benefits to keeping a naturally managed garden. Gardening has been shown to improve physical and mental health, decrease stress, and support healthier lifestyles. In addition to saving money on watering bills, growing your own food will save you money at the grocery store.

What everyone’s saying

Other commenters were enchanted by the lacewings, commenting on how cute they are. “They are my BESTIES! I love them,” one person wrote. “Absolutely love lacewings!” another agreed.

“They’ve always freaked me out,” another confessed, “but this video helped!”

“I adore these guys, every time I find one in the house I always feel like I’m catching and releasing a fairy back outside,” wrote another.

“Insects are a healthy part of the ecosystem,” Dezz concluded, “And I hope you make room for them too.”

