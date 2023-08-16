Instagrammer shares unbelievably simple hack for keeping ants out of the house: ‘So good to know’

“I just didn’t want to deal with the bugs.”

A popular Instagrammer shared an easy tip to keep ants out of your home, no chemicals needed.

Nicole Jaques (@itsnicolejaques), who boasts more than 466,000 followers, explains how to keep these pesky little critters at bay with a simple and harmless nontoxic ingredient.

“This also works for spiders, moths, and other insects,” she concludes at the end of the video.

The scoop

The video begins with Jaques asking viewers if they’ve “got ants” and then says “here is your tip to save your summer. It’s called cinnamon oil.”

She explains how it needs to be applied only once the entire summer and then shows an example of an ant seemingly trapped and unwilling to pass the barrier of cinnamon oil that had been smeared in a circle around it.

“The spice has a eugenol compound and an aromic compound commonly found in traditional repellents,” she says. The heat and strong aroma, she explains, will keep the bugs out of your house during the warm summer months.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

How it’s helping

Using simple hacks like this one, which can take care of your insect problem without toxic chemicals, can prevent environmental damage while protecting your health.

For one, the usual chemicals are not nearly as effective as most people like to think. In fact, more than 95% of herbicides and more than 98% of insecticides do not reach the targeted pest, according to World Atlas.

On an environmental front, the poisons used to keep insects away often seep into the soil and find their way into groundwater, and they can also end up poisoning pets and people.

It should be noted that large quantities of cinnamon oil are toxic to pets. Jaques mentioned in the caption that cinnamon oil shouldn’t be ingested, especially for pets.

What everyone’s saying

Commenters had plenty to say, while others provided additional advice.

“So good to know,” one person said.

“Try clove oil. That works for me over cinnamon oil. I would apply weekly because I just didn’t want to deal with the bugs,” another added.

One person asked where to buy cinnamon oil and if it “will it make my house smell cinnamony delicious?” Jacques answered, “Yes it will and only for a little bit. You can get it at Whole Foods, any essential oil company. Even Amazon!”

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.