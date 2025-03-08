  • Home Home

Shopper stunned by bizarre finds in locked showcase at local thrift store: 'I don't think that's even legal'

by Simon Sage
A Redditor recently had to post an outrageous price tag they saw while shopping to r/ThriftGrift

"$15 for a Pyrex 1 cup measuring cup," wrote the original poster. "It was in the locked up showcase at the local goodwill."

"Goodwill ... forgot they are a thrift store."
As a point of comparison, Pyrex sells a two-pack of measuring cups brand new for $16 via Amazon. Redditors were quick to point out other poorly placed items in the same case as the measuring cup. This included used concealer and $40 for a used Midland emergency radio. 

Some of the following discussion suggested that the higher price of the Pyrex measuring cup was because it was made with a more thermally robust borosilicate. The suggestion comes from the fact that the logo is in all caps, which was an older form of the branding. 

One commenter pointed out however that there was a 20-year window when the old branding was still in effect and Pyrex had already made the switch to soda-lime manufacturing.   

While it doesn't happen often, it's sad to see thrift stores push away customers with such nonsensical pricing. One of the first reasons people go thrift shopping is to save money, sometimes a lot of it.

Watch now: Netflix chef and bestselling author talks about why she's in love with new cooking technique

When the pricing works, thrifting is also a great way to prevent items from being sent to landfills, where they degrade into microplastics and seep chemicals into the soil. Buying used items also prevents the need to buy them new, which means less manufacturing pollution. Glass manufacturing in particular uses a lot of gas, per the Energy Information Administration. 

Thrifting is still absolutely worth trying if you haven't already. You can find some great deals on all sorts of kitchenware, such as Dutch ovens, copper pans, and ceramic bakeware. Take a look at our guide on thrifting to get started.

Reddit commenters were dumbfounded by the items posted. 

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"I think someone should call the health department about selling used makeup," said one commenter. "I don't think that's even legal."

"Goodwill thinks they are a retail store - forgot they are a thrift store," said another. 

