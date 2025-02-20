Thrilled shopper stumbles upon gem at local Goodwill with unbelievable price tag: 'You win'

Finding the classic bake set for such a steal is one of the many reasons why shopping at thrift stores is a worthy activity.

This Reddit post displays a huge find at a local Goodwill — oval baking dishes. A good set of dishes is the hallmark of any kitchen, but some can be expensive. Per the Le Creuset website, one dish alone can retail for over $50, but the OP found at least one for $3.99 based on the price tag in the photo.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Finding the classic bake set for such a steal is one of the many reasons why shopping at thrift stores is a worthy activity. If you're worried about the current cost of inflation, shopping at secondhand stores can help offset some rising shopping prices.

These stores may have amazing sales on apparel — such as a Rick Owens leather jacket that usually retails for $4,000 but was marked down to $6. However, as shown in the post, there are a variety of goods to purchase besides clothing.

Others have found kitchenware, including great deals on stainless steel pots. Another shopper only paid CAD 65 ($45 US) for a collection of Mauviel cookware, which can run into four figures for a full set. Another lucky user found a different bargain featuring the Le Creuset brand, an unopened 14-piece cookware set for only $200 that normally costs well over $1,100.

When you give thrift stores a chance, you're keeping discarded items out of landfills. The more items go into landfills, the more polluting gases go into the environment, contaminating air and water as materials break down. It also contributes to the planet's increasingly hot temperature, which drives more intense weather activity, from drought to larger hurricanes.

By repurposing or recycling items or buying used ones, you can extend the lifecycle of usable items instead of tossing them to waste away in the trash. With the right buys, you can flip thrift store items for profit.

As one commenter stated: "$3.99 each‽ You win." The OP later replied, "I felt the same way. $12 for all three is a great deal."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.