A bag of Lego bricks at a Goodwill in Maine may have blocked one shopper from taking secondhand shopping seriously, according to their Reddit post.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The store charging $50 for used Legos prompted the Redditor to caption their r/Maine subreddit post "Goodwill is out of control."

One commenter suggested, "Goodwill caught wise to resellers, so prices now reflect aspirational eBay listing."

Someone else joked, "You have [to] consider the free cat food and peanut butter that's crammed into the holes."

The price for a bunch of used toy blocks is extreme, and it's more of an outlier than the norm for thrifting experiences. Usually, you'll find deals at a thrift store. One fitness pro bought two dumbbell sets for only $11, and another shopper found a vintage Persian wool rug for only $15 — both at Goodwill.

As more people lament the rising costs of goods thanks to inflation, rising tariffs, and the stress of increasing layoffs, saving money is more important than ever. Secondhand shopping provides affordable access to vintage clothing made from quality materials — better options than poorly made fast fashion.

In addition, your thrifting habits keep usable items out of landfills and reduce excess consumerism. As a result, the planet can cool down because fewer carbon emissions are trapping heat, which has led to 2024 being the hottest year on record, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

That's why novices should look for tips on shopping at thrift stores and get encouragement from the endless success stories other shoppers post online before swearing off these stores. Those stories include paying only $30 for a Mid-Century Danish Rocking Chair worth over $2000 and a retro-looking stand mixer for only $21.

Consumers can also make money in this circular shopping economy. Another seller admitted to the OP, "I sold old Legos on eBay marketplace and people [paid] around $50 for this amount of Legos! [I] was not shocked to see this price."

Instead of waiting for a bid, declutter and resell your used items to online sites like ThredUp or Trashie for rebates or store credit.

